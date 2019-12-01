At least 21 killed in shootout between Mexican security forces, alleged cartel members

Government officials from the Mexican state of Coahuila survey the site of a clash between security forces and alleged Mexican cartel members that left 21 people dead on Sunday. Photo courtesy Government of Coahuila

Dec. 1 (UPI) -- At least 21 people were killed in a shootout between gunmen and security forces in Mexico, authorities said Sunday.

Four police officers and 17 suspected members of the Cartel of the Northeast died in the gun battle as Mexican police and soldiers clashed with the alleged cartel members who drove trucks into the town of Villa Union at around noon Saturday.

The gunmen attempted to flee the scene, according to the Coahuila state security office, and security forces pursued them in an operation that extended into Sunday morning.

Security forces also secured three trucks as well as weapons and ammunition in their pursuit.

The government of Coahuila said it was continuing to pursue the attackers and search for survivors of the conflict in the area.

The shootout comes after U.S. President Donald Trump said the United States would designate Mexican cartels as "terrorist" prompting opposition from Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard.