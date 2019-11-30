Police ID London Bridge stabbing suspect, link him to 2012 terror attack

London police identified Usman Khan as the suspect in a stabbing attack on London Bridge. File Photo courtesy of West Midlands Police

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (2-R) and British Home Secretary Priti Patel (2-L) visit the crime scene with City of London Police Commissioner Ian Dyson (R) and Commissioner Cressida Dick (L) near London Bridge in London on Saturday. Photo by Vickie Flores/EPA-EFE

Nov. 30 (UPI) -- The suspect in a London Bridge stabbing attack that killed two people served time in prison for a 2012 conviction for terrorism offenses, London police said Saturday.

Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu identified the suspect as Usman Khan, 28, of the Staffordshire area.

Metropolitan Police said they shot Khan while he wore a fake suicide vest and he died at the scene of the attack that killed a man and woman Friday.

The victims have not been named.

Three people, a man and two women, were injured. One of the three injured was in critical condition, the National Health Service said Friday night. One was in stable condition and the other had less serious injuries.

Police have been investigating how Khan carried out the attack even though he was known to authorities and fitted with an electronic tag to monitor his movements. British courts released him on parole nearly a year ago after a 2012 conviction for an al-Qaida-inspired bomb plot to blow up the London Stock Exchange,

They believe Khan may have acted alone.

"While we are still in the early stages of the investigation, at this time we are not actively seeking anyone else in relation to the attack," Basu said in a statement early Saturday. "However, we continue to make fast time inquiries to ensure that no other people were involved in this attack and that there is no outstanding threat to the public."

Basu said in the statement that Khan began the attack during a conference the University of Cambridge organized inside Fishmongers' Hall near the bridge's north end.

"The circumstances, as we currently understand them, are that the attacker attended an event earlier on Friday afternoon at Fishmongers' Hall called 'Learning Together.' We believe the attack began inside before he left the building and proceeded onto London Bridge, where he was detained and subsequently confronted and shot by armed officers," the statement said.

Footage captured bystanders wrestling with a person lying on the ground before armed police pulled them to safety upon arrival on the scene.

In footage that has emerged since, one man is seen with a fire extinguisher that sprayed Khan while another man is seen with a narwhal whale tusk, pulled from the wall of Fishmongers' Hall, lunging at him, to pin down the attacker.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who visited the site of the attack Saturday, said it was "a mistake" to allow violent criminals out of prison early.

"It is very important that we get out of that habit and that we enforce the appropriate sentences for dangerous criminals, especially for terrorists, that I think the public will want to see," he said.