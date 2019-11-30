Dutch police enter 2nd day of manhunt for stabbing suspect

Police investigate a knife attack on three minors Friday at the Grote Marktstraat shopping area in The Hague. Photo by Sem Van Der Wal/EPA-EFE

Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Dutch police on Saturday spent their second day searching for a suspect in the stabbing of three teens on a busy shopping street in The Hague.

The attack happened Friday in the Grote Masksraat Shopping area, police said. A man launched the attack outside the Hudson's Bay department store as the streets were crowded for Black Friday sales, Dutch News reported.

"We are still looking for the culprit," police in The Hague said in a Twitter post Saturday morning.

The injured teens, a 13-year-old boy from The Hague and two 15-year-old girls from Alphan aan den Rijn and Leiderdorp, were treated in a hospital and released Friday evening, a police statement said.

"The victims don't know each other," the statement said. "The precise nature of the incident is currently unclear. All scenarios are therefore still open to the police."

Police circulated a description of the suspect shortly after the incident, which they later withdrew because it turned out to be false.

The incident occurred after a separate knife attack in London killed two people and injured three others.

Since the Dutch stabbing, the British government has released a foreign travel advisory, warning that "there is an ongoing police search," based on the attack in The Hague.

"British nationals make more than 2 million visits to the Netherlands every year, half of whom are visiting Amsterdam," the post stated.