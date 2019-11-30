Dutch police arrest stabbing suspect

Police investigate a knife attack on three minors Friday at the Grote Marktstraat shopping area in The Hague. Photo by Sem Van Der Wal/EPA-EFE

Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Dutch police on Saturday arrested a 35-year-old man suspected of stabbing three teens on a busy shopping street in The Hague on Black Friday.

Police said the suspect, who had "no fixed place of residence," will be transferred to a police station for questioning.

The suspect was not identified by name.

The attack happened Friday in the Grote Masksraat Shopping area, police said. A man launched the attack outside the Hudson's Bay department store as the streets were crowded for Black Friday sales, Dutch News reported.

The injured teens, a 13-year-old boy from The Hague and two 15-year-old girls from Alphan aan den Rijn and Leiderdorp, were treated in a hospital and released Friday evening, a police statement said.

"The victims don't know each other," the statement said. "The precise nature of the incident is currently unclear. All scenarios are therefore still open to the police."

The incident occurred after a separate knife attack in London killed two people and injured three others.