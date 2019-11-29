Three minors wounded in Black Friday knife attack in The Hague

Police investigate a knife attack on three minors Friday at the Grote Marktstraat shopping area in The Hague. Photo by Sem Van Der Wal/EPA-EFE

Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Netherlands police said three young people were stabbed Friday evening on a busy shopping street in The Hague.

Police said the three victims, all minors, were stabbed in the Grote Masksraat shopping area by an adult man wearing a shawl and a gray tracksuit.

Investigators said the suspect remained at large Friday night.

The motive behind the stabbing was unclear and the condition of the wounded minors was unknown.

The incident occurred after two people were killed in a knife attack on the London Bridge. Investigators said the attacker, who was wearing a vest with a hoax explosive device, was shot and killed by police at the scene.