Police shoot man dead in 'terrorist' stabbings near London Bridge

Emergency services are shown close to the scene at London Bridge on Friday, where police shot and killed a suspect after a stabbing incident. Photo by Facundo Arrizabalaga/EPA-EFE

Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Authorities closed off London Bridge on Friday afternoon after a stabbing incident near the span that officers described as a terror incident, Metropolitan Police said.

A suspect was shot by a city of London police officer and died at the scene, Neil Blau, an assistant commissioner for the Metropolitan Police, said at a brief news conference.

Police have released few details of the incident except to say that "a number of people" had been seriously injured in the attack at a shop near the iconic bridge.

Metropolitan Police reported that several people at the scene were recognized for assisting police help stop suspect, with one man removing a knife from the scene.

Blau said the suspect was wearing "a device" strapped to his body, but police determined that it was a hoax.

Police shut off traffic to London Bridge and closed a nearby train station during the incident. They later said that enhanced patrols would be instituted throughout the city during this busy shopping period.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson responded to the stabbing on social media.

"I'm being kept updated on the incident at London Bridge and want to thank the police and all emergency services for their immediate response," Johnson said.