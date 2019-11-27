The previous record, roughly 622,000, was set in 2017. File Photo by Facundo Arrizabalaga/EPA-EFE

Nov. 27 (UPI) -- A record number of British voters registered Tuesday to cast ballots in next month's snap election, setting a new single-day mark.

Election officials said nearly 660,000 Britons registered to vote Tuesday, which was the final day to do so in time for the Dec. 12 vote.

Britain's Election Commission said 659,666 applications were taken -- nearly 641,000 online and 18,800 in paper form. The day's total broke the previous record of 622,398 in 2017.

Of the new applicants, more than 450,000 are below the age of 35.

In the 2017 election, 57 percent of registered voters between the ages of 18 and 19 cast ballots -- compared to 84 percent of voters in their 70s.

About 3.6 million applications have been submitted since the election was set on Oct. 29.

"This surge in registrations is highly encouraging," Jess Garland, director of policy and research at the Electoral Reform Society, said. "We're seeing a major uplift in new registrations compared to the last election, with large numbers of young people signing up too -- a traditionally under-registered demographic."