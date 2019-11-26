Nov. 26 (UPI) -- A High Court judge Tuesday permanently banned protesters of LGBT equality lessons at the gates of a Birmingham, England school.

Protesters, mostly of Muslim faith, complained that Anderton Park Primary School's lessons on same-sex relationships countered their religious beliefs. Shakeel Afsar, his sister Rosina, and Amir Ahmed had organized persistent protests outside the school.

Rosina Afsar had two children at Anderton Park but has since removed one of them.

High Court Judge Mark Warby said the protesters misrepresented what was taught in the lessons and had negatively affected children, teachers and local residents with the constant demonstrations.

The protesters carried banners and placards with sayings like "Adam and Eve, not Adam and Steve," along with using loudspeakers for anti-LGBT messages. Demonstrators have also exchanged angry words with school supporters.

Head Teacher Sarah Hewitt-Clarkson previously said the protests, which she described as "homophobic," forced some staff members into counseling.

Birmingham city council sided with the school, initiating court action in May after about 300 protesters came to the school.

Paul Whiteman, general secretary of the National Association of Head Teachers, said the court ruling was clear that school gates were inappropriate places for such protests.

"These protests have been widely and rightly condemned and they should now be brought to an end with immediate effect," Whiteman said. "An end to the protests will help everyone involved restore peaceful and productive teaching and learning environment as swiftly as possible."

The protesters said they would continue their protests at the end of an exclusion zone set by the court and would appeal the ruling.