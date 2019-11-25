A view of Red Square in Moscow, Russia. The report is the second time in less than two years Russian agents have been accused in a poisoning case. File Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 25 (UPI) -- The Russian government is again facing accusations tied to a poisoning case on foreign soil -- this time involving a Bulgarian man who survived the attempt four years ago.

Investigative watchdog Bellingcat said in a report over the weekend at least eight Russian intelligence agents traveled to Bulgaria in 2015, around the time arms dealer Emilian Gebrev was sickened by poison. Gebrev survived the attempt.

The report is titled "The Dreadful Eight" and says all eight members belonged to the Russian GRU intelligence agency. Bellingcat said it partnered with media outlets Der Spiegel and The Insider in its investigation.

The new accusations come 21 months after the poisoning of former Russian agent Sergei Skripal and his adult daughter in Britain -- a plot Moscow also received the blame for. Both Skripals survived.

A Bulgarian prosecutor said this year one of the accused in the Skripal case had visited Bulgaria's capital Sofia in 2015.

The Bellingcat report says Gebrev asked authorities to reopen his case when the Skripals were poisoned, believing the same agent may have been used in his case.

The Kremlin didn't immediately respond to the report.