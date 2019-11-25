Philippine troops rescue couple abducted by Islamic militants

Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Philippine troops on Monday rescued a British businessman and his Filipino wife who were abducted last month from a beach resort by gunmen linked to the Islamic State.

Maj. Gen. Corleto Vinluan Jr., commander of the Joint Task Force Sulu, said troops of the 2nd Special Forces Battalion rescued Allan Hyrons, 70, and his wife, Wilma Paglinawan-Hyrons, from the Abu Sayyaf militant group in Parang, Sulu Province, following several days of armed conflict.

"Our troops were able to close in on the Abu Sayyaf group and engaged them in a 20-minute firefight," Vinluan said in a statement. "Overwhelmed by our forces, they withdrew from the site, allowing our soldiers to rescue the couple."

Vinluan said pressure from the Philippine military forced the Islamic militant group to hide their hostages with the protection of only a few guards in order to avoid detention.

However, their movements were monitored by the military, who had driven them to a "designated constriction area."

"Our unrelenting efforts to flush out these terrorists allowed our troops to pinpoint the location of the enemy and finally free the kidnap victims," Vinluan said.

The couple was abducted Oct. 4 by six armed men from a beach resort in Tukuran, Zamboanga del Sur Province, prompting the police and military to launch search-and-rescue operations.

Lt. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana said troops were still on the ground and in "hot pursuit" of the militant group to rescue three Indonesians who had been abducted by the group known for attempting to extort ransom for kidnappings in the area.