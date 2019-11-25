North Korean defectors living in South Korea protest the government's defector policy in Seoul. File Photo by Jeon Heon-kyun/EPA-EFE

Nov. 25 (UPI) -- A South Korean government agency in charge of North Korean refugee affairs says it plans to hold a funeral for a North Korean woman and her infant son this week, despite opposition from defector groups.

The Korea Hana Foundation said Monday in a press release the funeral for Han Sung-ok and her son, who died in their apartment in southern Seoul earlier this year, will take place between Tuesday and Thursday, Yonhap reported.

Han and her son were found dead in their apartment in southern Seoul in July. The family may have died of starvation at least a month before local authorities entered their apartment to find their decomposing corpses.

"For humanitarian reasons, we can no longer delay the funeral of the deceased," the Hana Foundation said Monday.

The government agency also said it has "tried" to narrow differences with defectors with an emergency response committee, but the passage of time -- nearly six months since Han and her son were found in their home -- was stated as the chief reason for going ahead with the funeral.

Han was granted resettlement in 2009. According to defectors who spoke to UPI, Han had two sons and her second son had died with her, while her ex-husband, a Chinese national, took her firstborn to China.

On Monday the Hana Foundation said it will "do its best" to prevent future tragedies.

Defectors have requested Seoul apologize for the incident. They have also demanded a nationwide network be established for North Korean defectors in the South.

North Koreans have often experienced difficulty adjusting to life in the South, where competition drives young people to succeed at an early age.

New schools are being established to bridge the learning gap, KBS reported earlier in November.

A new institution in Seoul with only 53 pupils allows North and South Korean schoolchildren to learn in an "integrated setting," according to the report.

North Koreans have said the different dialect in the South and their lack of schooling have been obstacles to learning.