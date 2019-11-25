A woman views portraits of Jewish victims of the Holocaust during World War II, in the Hall of Names at the Yad Vashem Holocaust Museum in Jerusalem, Israel. File Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 25 (UPI) -- A Spanish high fashion brand has apologized and pulled from the market a designer ensemble that critics say resembles uniforms worn by Holocaust victims at Nazi concentration camps.

Loewe removed the vertically-striped outfit from its online catalog following complaints that it bore a striking resemblance to the work garments German Nazi captors forced death camp inmates to wear during the Holocaust in World War II.

The $1,840 outfit was introduced Nov. 14 as part of Loewe's William De Morgan capsule collection, in which items sold for as much as $5,000.

Among those to notice similarities to the camp uniforms was fashion watchdog Diet Prada.

"There's not actually much left to the imagination when the resulting look is so uncannily disturbing," it wrote in an Instagram post.

Loewe later issued an apology.

"It was brought to our attention that one of our looks featured in a magazine and part of our Arts and Crafts ceramicist William De Morgan could be misconstrued as referring to one of the most odious moments in the history of mankind," its statement read. "It was absolutely never our intention and we apologize to anyone who might feel we were insensitive to sacred memories. The products featured have been removed from our commercial offering."

Another Spanish fashion house, Zara, faced a similar incident in 2014 that prompted it to apologize for selling a striped shirt with a star that critics also said were reminiscent of concentration camp uniforms.