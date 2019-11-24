Romania re-elects Klaus Iohannis as president

Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Romanian President Klaus Iohannis won a second term in a landslide victory Sunday over former Prime Minister Viorica Dancila in the runoff election.

The pro-Europe center-right president won around 63 percent of the vote in the runoff election to Dancila, who garnered 33.5 percent of ballots cast, according to exit polls.

"After this victory, there are many things to do, to repair," the former physics teacher said in his victory speech. "I will get involved in creating a new majority, made of the democratic parties, which will lead Romania towards modernization, Europeanization."

Iohannis, 60, said he will be "a president fully involved for Romina."

According to the Central Election Commission, about 50 percent or 9 million of Romania's 18.2 million registered voters and a record 940,000 Romanians abroad cast ballots in the second round of the election that started Nov. 22.

Iohannis' election is largely seen as a rebuke of the ruling Social Democratic Party, which has gone through a succession of prime ministers, including Dancila who was recently deposed, as the party weakened anti-corruption laws and threatened the independence of the courts in the former communist nation.

"Congratulations, Klaus Iohannis, with your victory in the presidential elections today," said Manfred Weber, chairman of the center-right European People's Party group in the European Parliament. "Romania once again shows its attachment to European values."