Putin: Scientists killed in blast were working on 'unparalleled' weapon

Russian President Vladimir Putin presents orders of courage, awarded posthumously, to widows of those who were killed in an August in explosion of a nuclear-fueled missile on an off-shore platform near Severodvinsk, during a meeting at the Kremlin on Thursday. Photo by Alexei Druzhinin/EPA-EFE

Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Russian scientists killed in a nuclear explosion at a secret military testing site in August were working on "unparalleled" weapons, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"We're talking about the most advanced and unparalleled technical ideas and solutions, about weapons designed to ensure Russia's sovereignty and security for decades to come," Putin said during a ceremony at the Kremlin on Thursday honoring the victims of the mysterious accident.

The Aug. 8 explosion of a liquid propulsion system in Nyonoksa killed five scientists and two defense ministry officials and led to international concern about a brief spike in radiation levels reported by the Russian meteorological agency Rosgidomet.

Information about the incident will remain "strictly classified," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday, according to Russian news agency TASS.

"Tests of new weapon systems were involved. For this reason it is only natural that the investigation being carried out in this connection cannot be public," Peskov said.

U.S. officials previously said they believed the incident involved a nuclear-powered cruise missile Putin said was under development last year.

Putin presented posthumous orders of courage awards Thursday to the widows of the scientists killed in the blast.

