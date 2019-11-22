Northern Ireland man held in deaths of 39 found in Britain

Police drive away the truck that had contained the bodies of 39 people, in Essex, Britain, on October 23. File Photo by Vickie Flores/EPA-EFE

Nov. 22 (UPI) -- British police said Friday authorities have arrested a 23-year-old Northern Ireland man in connection with the deaths of 39 Vietnamese nationals who were found dead in a truck in Essex last month.

Essex Police said Friday the unidentified man was arrested on suspicion of human trafficking and immigration charges. He is one of several suspects from Northern Ireland who have been apprehended in the case. He was detained in Beaconsfield by Thames Valley Police, officials said.

The Oct. 23 discovery at the Waterglade Industrial Park sparked a large-scale investigation and increased attention to human trafficking in Britain.

Prosecutors have charged the driver of the truck, Northern Ireland citizen Maurice Robinson, with 39 counts of manslaughter, conspiracy and money laundering. He is scheduled to make his next court appearance on Monday.

Police previously arrested Eamonn Harrison, also from Northern Ireland, and he is awaiting extradition in Dublin.

Authorities have also arrested a 38-year-old man, 46-year-old man and 38-year-old woman in connection with the case. They have all been released on bail.

Police said they're looking for two others -- brothers Ronan and Christopher Hughes, from County Armagh in Northern Ireland.

Vietnamese authorities said they have also made several arrests in the case.

The 39 dead were initially believed to be Chinese, but the 31 men and eight women were later determined to have come from Vietnam.