Emirates agreed to buy 30 of Boeing's 787 Dreamliner aircraft in a deal worth nearly $9 billion. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Luxury carrier Emirates pledged close to $9 billion Wednesday to buy nearly three dozen 787 Dreamliner aircraft from Boeing.

The $8.8 billion deal includes orders for 30 787-9 airliners.

"Our Boeing fleet is key to our business model to serve international demand for travel to and through our Dubai hub," Emirates Chairman Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum said in a statement.

Emirates' Dubai hub serves more than 150 cities on six continents.

"Our agreement solidifies Emirates' plan to operate the 787 Dreamliner and the 777x, which make up the most efficient and most capable wide-body combination in the industry," Boeing CEO Stanley Deal said.

"It is an honor to build on our successful partnership with Emirates and continue to sustain many jobs at Boeing and our supplier partners."

The order follows a $16 billion move by Emirates on Monday for 50 A350 XWB 900 jetliners from Boeing rival Airbus.

Boeing announced Tuesday it received an order from Kazakhstan carrier Air Astana for 30 737 Max aircraft, which have been grounded worldwide since March.