British PM targets 'scourge' of violence; Green Party unveils climate 'manifesto'

The plan outlined by the Green Party commits to cutting carbon emissions to zero by 2030. File Photo by Free-Photos/Pixabay/UPI

Nov. 19 (UPI) -- With about three weeks to go before election day, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the Green Party made campaign promises Tuesday that pledge to fight climate change and knife violence.

Johnson promised to "come down hard on the scourge of knife crime" if his Conservative Party again wins a majority on Dec. 12 and he returns to 10 Downing Street.

The prime minister vowed to speed up prosecution of illegal knife possession, authorize police to stop and search known knife carriers and increase funding for violence reduction units.

"We have committed to putting an extra 20,000 police officers on our streets, but they need to have the powers to act decisively and effectively to prevent crime and see that offenders face justice," he said.

RELATED Britain narrowly avoids recession with slight Q3 economic growth

The Green Party of Britain and Wales, meanwhile, unveiled a $110 billion climate plan that commits to zero carbon emissions by 2030. The party, which has just one seat in Parliament, said it plans to decarbonize "every sector" and bring "social justice."

The plan's main focuses are climate change and an economic vision based on equality.

The Green New Deal proposes replacing fossil fuels with renewable energy, upgrades to homes, more public and sustainable transportation, support for businesses to cut carbon emissions and encourages farmers to plant more trees and use sustainable food and farming systems.

"We have to do something, the next 18 months are key," Green Party lawmaker Scott Ainslie told Sky News.

The plan also includes Universal Basic Income for all Britons to reduce poverty, and keeps Britain in the European Union.