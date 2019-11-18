UNICEF reported that overall conditions for children are improving but the world's poorest children are still at a higher risk of starvation and other threats because of climate change. Photo by Hugh Kinsella Cunningham/EPA-EFE

Nov. 18 (UPI) -- The U.N. Children's Fund (UNICEF) called on countries to renew their promise to improve the lives and rights of children around the world, saying that the odds are stacked against the poorest and most vulnerable children.

The Convention on the Rights of the Child is the most widely adopted and rapidly applied international treaty in history with approval by more than 190 countries. The goal is to allow children to grow, learn, play, develop and flourish with dignity, the agency said in a statement. The mortality rate for children under 5 years old has dropped by 60 percent worldwide. The number of children who are malnourished was cut almost in half.

But UNICEF's study also found several problems.

Many poor children still die from preventable diseases before they turn 5. Millions of children are still at risk of poverty, discrimination and marginalization. Immunizations are also dropping, and more children are dying from measles, the report found.

RELATED UNICEF delivers nine ambulances to North Korea

"In addition to the persistent challenges of health, nutrition and education, children today have to contend with new threats like climate change, online abuse and cyberbullying," UNICEF executive director Henrietta Fore said in a statement. "Only with innovation, new technologies, political will and increased resources will we help translate the vision of the Convention of the Rights of the Child into reality for all children everywhere."

Nearly 20 million children worldwide were not properly vaccinated in 2018, UNICEF reported earlier this year.

Poor areas also struggle to keep up in education, which means children aren't learning the skills they need to thrive in today's economy.

Extreme weather events are also a danger for children, creating food and water insecurity.

"Unless urgent action is taken, the worst for many children is yet to come," UNICEF warned.