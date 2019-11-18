Emirates to spend $16 billion for 50 of Airbus' new A350 XWB

Visitors watch an Emirates Airbus A380 and the Al Fursan aerobatics demonstration team of the United Arab Emirates Air Force Sunday at the opening of the Dubai Airshow at Al Maktoum International Airport in Jebel Ali, Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Photo by Ali Haider/EPA-EFE

Nov. 18 (UPI) -- International carrier Emirates on Monday announced a $16 billion deal to buy 50 Airbus A350 XWB 900 jetliners, following the weekend's Dubai Air Show.

Emirates said the order was signed at the start of the show Sunday by airline CEO Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum and Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury.

"This follows a thorough review of various aircraft options and of our own fleet plans," Al Maktoum said. "It is Emirates' long-standing strategy to invest in modern and efficient aircraft, and we are confident in the performance of the A350."

"We are strengthening our business model to provide efficient and comfortable air transport services to, and through, our Dubai hub."

"The A350 will bring unbeatable economics and environmental benefits to their fleet. We look forward to seeing the A350 flying in Emirates colors," Faury said.

Emirates committed $21 billion in February to replace an order for the A380, a plane Airbus said it would stop making by 2021.

Emirates initially planned to make an order for 70 planes. The deal Sunday followed a delivery of the A350 XWB 900 to Fiji Airways, which had also bought the new Airbus model.