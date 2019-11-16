Car bomb in Syria kills at least 15

Nov. 16 (UPI) -- A car bomb in northern Syria killed multiple people and injured several others Saturday, Turkish officials said.

The attack occurred in the al-Bab district of northern Syria, controlled by Turkey-backed opposition fighters.

"According to hosptial in al-Bab and our count, 15 [were] killed," Hassan Abu Salah, director of volunteer rescue group Syrian Civil Defense, known as the White Helmets, told CNN. "Twelve bodies [have] been identified by name and three other bodies still not identified as a result of being charred and mutated."

Turkey's National Defense Ministry, cited by Sky News and Turkish state-run Anadolu News Agency, said the death toll increased to 18, though CNN could not confirm that number independently.

In a tweet Saturday, Turkey's National Defense Ministry blamed Kurdish groups in the region for the attacks.

"Inhumane and uncivilized PKK/YPG terrorists continue to target innocent civilians using the same methods as DAESH," the tweet said. "This time the terrorists detonated a car bomb in the Al-Bab bus terminal in the Op Euphrates Shield area, killing 10 civilians and injuring more than 15."

Daesh is a transliteration of the Arabic acronym for the Islamic State

"At the location of the explosion, the Syrian Civil Defense workers removed body parts and collected them in bags and were handed to hospitals," Salah said.

