Bolivian senator declares herself interim president

Opposition Sen. Jeanine Anez (C) assumed the interim presidency of Bolivia after the resignation and exile of former president Evo Morales, in La Paz, Bolivia, Tuesday. Photo by EPA-EFE

Nov. 13 (UPI) -- A Bolivian opposition senator has appointed herself interim president following the resignation of former President Evo Morales.

Jeanine Anez, 52, took control of the Bolivian government late Tuesday, telling members of the assembly that she will do what is needed to "pacify the country."

Anez claimed the country's reigns in the absence of Morales' party members who boycotted the announcement as his supporters took to the streets to protest.

The country had been left leaderless and in political disarray after Morales, 60, resigned Sunday amid growing unrest and allegations by the military that he rigged his re-election last month.

Morales on Monday was granted political asylum in Mexico where he denounced Anez's self-appointment via Twitter, saying it violates Bolivia's Constitution and Legislative Assembly rules.

"The most artful and disastrous blow in history has been consummated," Morales said. "A coupist right-wing senator calls herself president of the senate and then interim president of Bolivia without a legislative quorum, surrounded by a group of accomplices and backed by the armed forces and the people that repress the people."

Prior to being sworn in, Anez took control of the senate, positioning herself next in line to the presidency. Shortly afterward, Bolivia's highest constitutional court supported her interim presidency.