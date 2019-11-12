The shark took a bite out of the man's arm, officials said. File Photo by Orlandin/Shutterstock

Nov. 12 (UPI) -- Authorities say they aren't sure what type of shark attacked an American diver this week off the coast of northwest Mexico.

The 23-year-old man was diving in Magdalena Bay off Mexico's Baja California Sur when he was bitten by the large fish. Magdalena Bay is about 370 miles west of Mazatlan, Mexico, and 600 miles southeast of San Diego.

Mexican naval officials said the shark bit down on the man's right forearm, but he managed to swim back to his dive boat and call for help. He was taken to a San Carlos hospital.

The injuries are not considered life threatening.