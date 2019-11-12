Authorities in the Philippines said Tuesday extending martial law on Mindanao Island may no longer be necessary. File Photo by Francis R. Malasig/EPA

Nov. 12 (UPI) -- Philippine authorities said Tuesday there might no longer be a need to extend martial law in Mindanao, a southern region of the country with a significant Muslim population.

Manila's defense chief Delfin Lorenzana said he is not interested in maintaining martial law for another year, The Philippine Star reported Tuesday.

The Philippine National Police agreed with Lorenzana.

"Peace and order in Mindanao is under control and continues to show marked stability, a condition that may eventually pave the way for the lifting of martial law," said PNP spokesman Brig. Gen. Bernard Banac.

Mindanao was placed under martial law after the siege of Marawi City, which took place from May to October 2017.

The Philippine army had led the siege to retake Marawi from militants associated with the Islamic State.

Philippine politicians are in agreement with local authorities, including Franklin Drilon, senate minority leader.

"It is high time that we bring back normalcy in the region," Drilon said, according to the Star.

Violence has been a recurring problem in the southern Philippines.

The Inquirer reported Tuesday suspects are still at large following the murder of a radio commentator in Dumaguete City, the capital of Negros Oriental province.

Dindo Generoso had criticized a popular local form of gambling when he was fatally shot Thursday, according to Reporters Without Borders. Generoso had linked gambling with corruption in the region.

Philippine authorities "must ensure that all these criminals are found and brought to justice in order to break the vicious cycle of impunity that so often accompanies crimes of violence against Philippine journalists," the international group said.