North Korea said Tuesday a new mobile app featuring an "integrated learning support system" is available for use among students. File Photo by Franck Robichon/EPA

Nov. 12 (UPI) -- North Korea says it has developed an "integrated learning support system" that can be accessed from local smartphones.

Pyongyang propaganda service Meari said Tuesday the mobile app "Munmyong" can be downloaded to mobile devices, such as phones, and was developed at state-run Munmyong intellectual product distribution center.

Munmyong means "civilization" in Korean.

The mobile app would help with the learning process among scientists, educators, college students and workers, according to Meari.

The Munmyong comes with a "rich array" of features, a "high-speed" search engine and the "convenience of data sharing" between different devices.

The application includes dozens of dictionaries, a state-approved encyclopedia and a medical dictionary, Meari stated.

North Korea propaganda also said developers are findings ways for people to use the application even when they are not connected to the Internet.

Meari said in a separate article North Korea is improving the efficiency of the Orangchon Power Station in North Hamgyong Province.

Using an "integrated power management system," Meari claimed the station could produce the same amount of electricity with 20 percent less input.

The measures to increase efficiency of power stations come at a time when North Korea is requiring farmers to contribute a greater share of their harvest to state granaries.

Korean Workers' Party Rodong Sinmun claimed Tuesday farmers are volunteering to donate more rice to the state.

"Large-harvest pioneers are now taking beautiful action of offering patriotic rice to the state even after carrying out the state grain purchase plan," state media said, according to South Korean news agency Yonhap.

"Our party and country can remain strong thanks to such patriots offering their true mind by putting state warehouses ahead of their own."

The World Food Program said in an August forecast the food situation in North Korea is expected to worsen for the remainder of the year.