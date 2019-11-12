Israel kills senior Islamic Jihad leader in 'precision strike'

Palestinian fighters of Islamic Jihad inspect the damaged house of Islamic jihad leader Baha Abu al-Ata after an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City, Tuesday. Photo by Mohammed Saber/EPA-EFE

Nov. 12 (UPI) -- Israeli security forces said Tuesday they killed a senior leader of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad in a predawn attack on the Gaza Strip, inciting the militant group to fire rockets in retaliation at Israeli towns.

The Israeli Defense Forces said it killed Baha Abu al-Ata of the Islamic Jihad in a "precision strike" in Shejaiyah, Gaza.

PRECISION STRIKE: This is the building we surgically targeted overnight to thwart the imminent threat of Islamic Jihad commander in Gaza, Baha Abu Al Ata. Shejaiyah, Gaza pic.twitter.com/NkNlWAPMhy— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) November 12, 2019

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed that the senior commander had been killed in the attack.

"Senior Islamic Jihad commander Baha Abu al-Ata was targeted overnight in Gaza," the office said in a statement. "He was responsible for many terrorist attacks and the firing of rockets at Israel in recent months and had intended to carry out imminent attacks."

Rocket alerts blared across southern and central Israel early Tuesday as the Islamic Jihad "indiscriminately" fired rockets at Israeli towns near Gaza in retaliation, the IDF said via Twitter.

Islamic Jihad said in a statement that "our response to this crime will have no limits," calling the predawn attack "a declaration of war against the Palestinian people."

The militant group said Abu al-Ata and his wife were killed in the "coward assassination."

The attack was conducted by the IDF and the Israeli Security Agency, known as Shin Bet, at around 4:30 a.m., the agencies said in a joint statement.

The agencies blamed Abu al-Ata for a slew of attacks on Israel, calling him "a ticking bomb."

Netanyahu's office said the attack was carried out at the recommendation of the IDF and the ISA and was approved by himself and the Defense minister.

Benny Gantz, the leader of the Blue and White political party who is charged with trying to form a new coalition government after Netanyahu failed to do so in October, said he approved of the attack.

"The political echelon and the IDF made the right decision tonight for the security of Israeli citizens and residents fo the South," the former army chief of staff said in a statement. "Blue and White will back up any proper activity for Israel's security and put the resident's security above politics."