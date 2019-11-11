Bangladeshi passengers cover themselves with a plastic sheet and umbrellas as they cross the Buriganga River by boat during Cyclone Bulbul in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on Saturday. Photo by Monirul Alam/EPA-EFE

Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Cyclone Bulbul tore through Bangladesh and India over the weekend, killing at least 10 people and displacing 2 million others, authorities said.

The storm made landfall Saturday in the world's largest mangrove forest between Bangladesh and India, leaving a path of destruction in its wake.

At least five people were killed by falling trees, two others died of electrocution and another person died when their trawler capsized, authorities said, adding that eight fishermen were still missing when their boat went down off an island in the Bay of Bengal, the Times of India reported.

A total of 2.16 million people were evacuated from their homes throughout Bangladesh, said Minister for Disaster Management Enamur Rahman.

The storm damaged about 30,000 homes, he said.

"They are not strong structures so [were] vulnerable to damage," he said.

The India Meteorological Department said in a press release that the storm hit West Bengal coast close to Sunderban Dhanchi forest with a maximum sustained wind speed of about 75 mph Saturday before weakening into a cyclonic storm as it moved east-northeastwards over coastal Bangladesh early Sunday.

Indian President Narendra Modi said Sunday that he reviewed the situation and spoke with Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee to assure her that all possible assistance would be at her disposal.

Due to the storm, Banerjee said she postponed a visit to North Bengal scheduled for Sunday to take an aerial survey of the affected areas around Namkhana and Bakkhail and she would visit Basirha on Wednesday.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the country's thoughts were with the families of those who died in the storm.

"Canadians are hoping for everyone's safety and we stand ready to offer our support," he said via Twitter.