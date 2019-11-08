BTS performs on "Good Morning America" at Rumsey Playfield/SummerStage in Central Park in New York City on May 15. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 8 (UPI) -- A Vietnamese student was disciplined at his school for creating and promoting a Facebook page that attacked South Korean pop group BTS and their fans, known as ARMY.

The eighth-grade Vietnamese boy who remains unidentified, possibly for his own safety, had created the Facebook page "Anti BTS in VietNam" on June 27, Vietnamese news service Tuoi Tre online reported this week.

The page included messages offensive to the globally popular South Korean boy band, and their fan club, ARMY, a vocal group known for their social media savvy. BTS has previously credited ARMY for their fame and success.

Students and alumni of Ngo Quyen Middle School reported the Facebook page to school authorities, and BTS fans affiliated with the school sent a complaint, according to the report.

The boy's school took action; on Tuesday, the student was forced to read a statement of apology in front of the entire student body.

The student was also suspended for four days, Wednesday through Saturday, and his "moral score" was lowered for the remainder of the school term, according to the Vietnamese press report.

Nguyen Ngoc Thu, the school's vice principal, said the student was disciplined not because he was attempting to tarnish a K-pop group's reputation, but to "educate and protect young students."

Reports of the boy's punishment have caused controversy on Vietnam's social media channels. The boy's father said his son is "miserable," and that the "punishment was too severe."

The controversy over BTS in Vietnam comes at a time when one of its most popular members, Jungkook, is being investigated following an automobile accident in Korea.

South Korean news service Newsis reported Friday Jungkook, whose legal name is Jeong Jeong-guk, is under investigation after colliding with a taxi in Seoul in October.

BTS' agency, Big Hit Entertainment, has said there were no serious injuries on either side, and that Jungkook has admitted he had violated traffic regulations.