Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Britain's Meteorological Office issued more than 115 flood warnings in the Midlands and north early Friday, as heavy rains stranded dozens of people and forced others from their homes.

Officials said rains that began Thursday, and were forecast to continue Friday, have created flood conditions in Sheffield, Yorkshire, Derbyshire, Greater Manchester and Lincolnshire. Some areas absorbed more than 3 inches of rain. Meteorologists said the amounts surpassed the 3.11-inch average Sheffield normally sees in November.

At least one woman died amid the floodwaters, officials said, and many needed rescue. Warnings of "danger to life" were issued by the most affected areas.

Students waded through knee-high water after their school bus was forced to stop. Derbyshire was soaked with nearly 4.5 inches over 24 hours.

While some spent the night at Meadowhall Mall in Sheffield, Northern Rail shut down several commuter train lines due to the flooding.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged residents to call the Met Office for rain updates.

"Awful to see the terrible flooding across the North of England," Johnson tweeted. "Thank you to the emergency staff and volunteers helping families through this difficult time."

The Met Office said the band of rain that crossed Wales and the Midlands will move on to the southeast before dying out. Meteorologists said some rain will continue to affect parts of the northeast and showers are expected to clear by Friday night.