Missing man feared dead after hand, wedding ring found in shark

Nov. 7 (UPI) -- A Scottish man who disappeared off the coast of Africa is now presumed dead after authorities found his hand -- with wedding ring intact -- inside the mouth of a tiger shark.

The 44-year-old man was last seen Saturday swimming and snorkeling off the coast of Reunion Island, near Madagascar. His wife reported him missing when he didn't return.

Shark teams have caught five tiger sharks since Monday, including the one that contained the severed hand. It's not known yet, however, whether he was attacked by the shark or was eaten after he drowned.

Local resident Erick Quelquejeu told BBC Scotland the man only intended to be in the water for a few minutes.

"His wife was really scared by what happened," he said. "Many helicopters, many planes, swimmers and boats went to try and find the guy in the ocean but couldn't find him for a few days."

Aside from great whites, tiger sharks are responsible for more human attacks than any other shark type.

Quelquejeu said many beaches on the island's west coast have warning signs due to frequent shark attacks.

Two people have been confirmed to have died by shark attack so far in 2019.

The threat of sharks led to a partial swimming and surfing ban in the area six years ago, and more restrictions have been imposed since.