ICC sentences Congolese rebel 'The Terminator' to 30 years for war crimes

Nov. 7 (UPI) -- Former Congolese rebel leader Bosco Ntaganda, also known as "The Terminator," was sentenced to 30 years in prison for war crimes, the International Criminal Court ruled Thursday.

It's the longest sentence ever handed out by the ICC. The six years he's already spent in jail will be subtracted from his sentence.

Ntaganda was found guilty in July on 18 counts of war crimes against the people of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The crimes include civilian massacres, sexual slavery, rape and murder. He's the first person to be found guilty of sexual slavery.

More than 60,000 people died in the violence that erupted in the region.

Ntaganda, 46, appealed his conviction. He has 30 days to appeal the sentencing.

Several victims and witnesses testified during the sentencing hearing, describing what Ntaganda did as a key leader of the Union of Congolese Patriots group and its military wing, the Patriotic Forces for the Liberation of Congo from 2002-2003.

Rebecca Unyumbe survived an attack on her village in eastern DRC but her 1-year-old son and husband were killed.

"What is happening with Ntaganda should be a deterrent for others who want to come and terrorize us in villages," Unyumbe told Al Jazeera. "Those people destroyed our lives."

Witnesses also described a massacre in a banana field where 49 people, including children and babies, were disemboweled or had their heads smashed in.

Ntaganda is also guilty of enlisting children under age 15 to join armed groups where they participated in violence.