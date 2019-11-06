Gunmen kill 15 in attack on security checkpoint in southern Thailand

Gunmen killed at least 15 people at a security checkpoint in an attack linked to separatists in southern Thailand. Photo by Nakharin Chinnawornkomol/EPA-EFE

Nov. 6 (UPI) -- Gunmen killed 15 people manning a security checkpoint in Thailand in what officials described as one of the deadliest attacks in the country in years.

Authorities said at least 10 attackers approached the checkpoint in Moo 5 village on foot through a rubber plantation at about 11:20 p.m. Tuesday.

The attackers scattered road spikes, burned tires and bombed a power pole, which prevented pursuit and hindered emergency services from responding to the scene.

Eleven people, mainly defense volunteers on duty, died at the scene of the attack and four more died of injuries after being hospitalized. Three other people were treated for injuries and two other volunteers present during the attack were uninjured.

Regional security spokesman Col. Pramote Prom-in speculated the attack was likely carried out by insurgents aligned with the separatist movement that sparked in southern Thailand.

More than 7,000 people in the region have died since the conflict between insurgents and authorities picked up in 2004.