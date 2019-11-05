Several dead, kidnapped after U.S. family ambushed in Mexico

The relatives were on their way to a wedding when their three-vehicle convoy came under attack in Sonora, Mexico. File Photo by Ulises Ruiz Basurto/EPA

Nov. 5 (UPI) -- At least 10 American relatives have been killed, including several children, after their vehicles were ambushed on a Mexican highway, authorities said.

The families were driving from Bavispe to LaBaron, Mexico when they were ambushed by gunfire. One of the vehicles exploded in flames and some of the family members were kidnapped. The families, from Queen Creek, Ariz., belong to a Mormon ranching community that's been in Bavispe for more than 40 years.

Twin four-month-old babies are among the dead. The families were on their way to a wedding.

"We can't get a helicopter or any airplanes or airlifts and it's going to be at least a six-hour journey to El Paso or Tucson," relative Lafe Langford Jr. told The Salt Lake Tribune.

Langford said she believes the attackers were from a drug cartel in Chihuahua who encroached on another cartel's territory, and misidentified the three-vehicle convoy. Video posted online showed one burned out sport-utility vehicle with bullet holes in the paneling.

Mexico sent city and state police, the state's attorney general's office, the army and the National Guard to investigate.

Sonora Gov. Claudia Paviovich Arellano said she felt "deep pain" for the victims and vowed to punish the "cowards" who attacked the family.

"As a mother I feel courage, repudiation and deep pain for what cowards did in the mountains between Sonora and Chihuahua," she tweeted. "I don't know what kind of monsters dare to hurt women and children. As governor, I will do everything to make sure this does not go unpunished and those responsible pay."

Mexican newspaper el Diario reported that a woman and 10 children, including a baby, were kidnapped, said relative Leah Staddon, who grew up in the Mormon community but now lives in Queen Creek.

"They are doing all they can in Mexico and we need America's help," Staddon posted on Facebook. "Please help get the word out. We need to get them all back home safe and also do not travel to Mexico! The mafia over Sonora and the mafia over Chihuahua are in all our war right now!!"

One of the relatives said she received a phone call from one of the abducted women, and heard screaming and men talking loudly.

"It's devastating. It's incomprehensible, the evil," Staddon said. "I don't understand how someone could do that."