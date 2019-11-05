One of the rescued tigers, Softi, is seen Friday at the Poznan Zoo in Poland. Photo by Marek Zakrzewski/EPA-EFE

Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Several malnourished tigers are recovering in Poland after a truck transport was held at the Belarus-Poland border on its way to Russia.

The vehicle left Italy on Oct. 22 for Dagestan, located in Russia's Caucasus region. The vehicle became stuck at the Belarus-Poland border at Koroszczyn four days later, because the driver did not have correct travel documents.

In the interim, one of the nine tigers died. The remaining animals were allowed to enter Poland for emergency attention and taken to Poznan Zoo.

One they become healthier, the tigers will be taken either to a mini-zoo in Czluchow or a different shelter.

The transport organizer has been charged in Poland on animal abuse charges.