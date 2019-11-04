British House to elect new speaker for first time in 10 years

House of Commons Speaker John Bercow leaves the chamber for the final time as speaker Monday in London, Britain. Photo by Jessica Taylor/UK Parliament/EPA-EFE

Nov. 4 (UPI) -- British lawmakers will vote Monday to elect a new speaker in the House of Commons -- and for the first time in more than a decade, the winner won't be John Bercow.

Whoever is nominated for the post needs support from at least three members of Parliament from their own party and no fewer than 12 lawmakers altogether. Qualifying nominees will have five minutes on the floor to speak. The House was expected to begin voting mid-afternoon Monday.

Two veteran lawmakers, the Labor Party's Lindsay Hoyle and Conservative Party's Eleanor Laing, are considered the front-runners to replace Bercow. Both are deputy speakers and have been in Parliament since 1997.

Former deputy Labor Party leader Harriett Harman also is expected to be a strong candidate. She is the longest-serving female member of Parliament and is known as "Mother of the House." Another female deputy speaker, former Labor Party chief whip Rosie Winterton, is also a top candidate.

A second round of voting will be held if no candidate receives more than 50 percent of the vote. Candidates with less than 5 percent will be eliminated. The process will repeat itself until someone wins a 50 percent majority.

Bercow, who became speaker of the House of Commons in June 2009, announced his departure in September. He was re-elected to the post three times, in 2010, 2015 and 2017.

Monday's vote will occur less than a month before new parliamentary elections on Dec. 12.