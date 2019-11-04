British House elects Lindsay Hoyle as first new speaker in 10 years

House of Commons Speaker John Bercow leaves the chamber for the final time as speaker Monday in London, Britain. Photo by Jessica Taylor/UK Parliament/EPA-EFE

Lindsay Hoyle was elected as Britain's new House speaker Monday after John Bercow stepped down. Parliamentary Recording Unit/EPA

Nov. 4 (UPI) -- British lawmakers elected the Labor Party's Lindsay Hoyle as the new speaker in the House of Commons on Monday.

Hoyle will become the first new speaker in more than a decade after former speaker John Bercow stepped down, as he defeated fellow Labor Member of Parliament Chris Bryant in the final round of voting.

Hoyle who served as Bercrow's senior deputy for years pledged to be a neutral and transparent speaker.

"This House will change but it will change for the better," he said.

Nominees for the post required support from at least three members of Parliament from their own party and no fewer than 12 lawmakers altogether. Qualifying nominees were then given five minutes on the floor to speak.

Hoyle and Conservative Party's Eleanor Laing, were considered the front-runners to replace Bercow. Both are deputy speakers and have been in Parliament since 1997.

Former deputy Labor Party leader Harriett Harman was also expected to be a strong candidate. She is the longest-serving female member of Parliament and is known as "Mother of the House." Another female deputy speaker, former Labor Party chief whip Rosie Winterton, was also a top candidate.

Bercow, who became speaker of the House of Commons in June 2009, announced his departure in September. He was re-elected to the post three times, in 2010, 2015 and 2017.

Monday's vote will took place less than a month before new parliamentary elections on Dec. 12.