Pro-democracy politician attacked in Hong Kong

A pro-democracy politician was attacked in Hong Kong on Sunday as Chinese media threatened to punish civil servants who side with demonstrators. Photo by Miguel Candela/EPA

Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Protests turned violent in Hong Kong Sunday resulting in six people injured, including a pro-democracy politician, as demonstrators continued to clash with authorities.

Four people were injured by a knife-wielding man who attacked a crowd following a political argument outside a Tai Koo Shing shopping mall. The knife-wielding man and a man who attempted to protect him from the crowd were also injured.

Police said five people were taken to hospital and as of Monday two of them were in "critical condition."

"Police strongly condemn violent acts and will conduct active and thorough investigation with a view to bringing offenders to justice, regardless of their motive and background," the police said in a statement.

District Councilor Andrew Chiu was injured when the unidentified man attacked him and bit part of his left ear off as pro-democracy protests entered their 22nd consecutive weekend.

The attack occurred at around 7:30 p.m. and ended when a nearby crowd attacked and subdued the man before police arrived at the scene.

Elsewhere, pro-democracy demonstrators smashed a ticketing counter in a subway station and were pursued by police into a shopping mall where demonstrators and mall patrons flashed laser beams at the officers.

Police said they "strongly condemn rioter's violent and vandalistic acts."

The Hong Kong Hospital Authority said Monday that a total of 17 people were injured during Sunday's protests.

Also Sunday, Chinese Communist Party newspaper People's Daily published commentary stating that civil servants who side with the protesters will "burn with" them.

"There is no middle ground on the issue of fighting against riots and unrest in Hong Kong," the newspaper stated. "No matter whether they have given silent approval out of sympathy or connived to give support, there will be only one end to those civil servants who join the 'black terror.' They will lose their careers and future."

The paper also criticized a since-revoked order by the Lands Department to require mainland banks in Hong Kong to remove protective shutters installed on their branches amid attacks from demonstrators targeting businesses linked to the mainland.

Chinese media also condemned a petrol attack on Xinhua, China's state-run news agency, on Saturday, with People's Daily referring to the attack as a "serious provocation against the bottom line of civilized society and a challenge to public order."