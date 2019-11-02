Israel airstrikes on Gaza kill Palestinian man

A Palestinian man lifts a damaged metal roof following an Israeli airstrike. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo

Relatives of 27-year-old Palestinian Ahmed al-Shahri, killed during an Israeli airstrike, carry his body during his funeral. Photo by Ibrahim Al-Khatib/UPI | License Photo

Relatives of 27-year-old Palestinian Ahmed al-Shahri, killed during an Israeli airstrike, mourn during his funeral in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on Saturday. Photo by Ibrahim Al-Khatib/UPI | License Photo

Palestinian men walk around a crater caused by an Israeli airstrike launched in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on Saturday. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 2 (UPI) -- The Israeli military launched airstrikes Saturday on targets in Gaza, killing one man, after it said rockets shot from the Palestinian territory struck Israel.

The Hamas-run health ministry said the strikes killed a 27-year-old Palestinian man and injured two others.

Israel Defense Forces said it carried out the attack after 10 rockets were fired from Gaza toward Israel, hitting one residence in Sderot. The military said Israel's Iron Dome System intercepted eight of the rockets.

Hamas condemned Israel for the strikes, accusing the military of escalating tensions.

"Israel's bombing and its targeting of resistance facilities and our people in Gaza is a continuation of Israel's criminal record," spokesman Fawzi Barhoum said, adding that the attack was "a dangerous escalation against innocent civilians, which Israel must be held responsible for."

"All those crimes will never break our people's resilience."

The Islamic Jihad movement said Israel's airstrikes were an attempt by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to cover up "his failure and corruption."