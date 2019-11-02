Hong Kong police use tear gas to disperse protest

Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Hong Kong police used tear gas, pepper spray and water cannons Saturday to disperse protesters gathered in a central shopping district, marking months of anti-government demonstrations.

The protesters wore black ski masks and "Free Hong Kong" T-shirts despite the government's efforts to curb rioting by a ban on face masks enacted last month. The ban has been controversial as protesters argued the masks are needed to protect from tear gas and pepper spray. The government said the mask ban is needed for police to identify and stop rioters.

The protesters were gathered in Causeway Bay shopping district when they were clouded in tear gas.

As police also used pepper spray and water cannons to disperse protesters, some responded by building barricades, hurling petroleum bombs and vandalizing shops and the office of Xinhua, China's state-run news agency.

The protesters attempted to get around a ban on anti-government rallies by saying they were instead rallying for the local elections scheduled for Nov. 24, which weren't subject to the ban. But police still said they gathered illegally and defied the mask ban.

Police arrested dozens of protesters Saturday. Officers have arrested nearly 3,000 people and fired about 6,000 rounds of tear gas since protests began in June against a bill that would have allowed China to extradite fugitives to the mainland for trial. The bill was withdrawn but demonstration have continued as the protest morphed into a larger pro-democracy movement demanding free elections and an independent investigation into excessive police force.

Among the protesters detained Saturday were pro-democracy candidates Osman Cheng and Richard Chan.

Earlier in the week, pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong was disqualified from running in the elections later this month because of his political beliefs.

On Thursday, a third-quarter financial report revealed that the Hong Kong economy has fallen into a recession at least in part due to the instability from the ongoing protests.