Houthi rebels claimed to have shot down a U.S. drone in Yemen Friday. Photo by Lt. Col. Leslie Pratt/handout/EPA-EFE

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Houthi rebels said they shot down a U.S. drone that was spying on them in Yemen Friday.

Group spokesman Yehia Serie said the drone was a ScanEagle unmanned aircraft.

He said the drone was shot down "while carrying out hostile and spying activities in the border areas [with Saudi Arabia]."

Houthi television reported that the drone was shot down over Ras Issa port.

The Saudi-led coalition has not commented on the incident. No additional details were provided.