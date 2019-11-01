1 dead, driver arrested after buses collide in south London

A male driver was arrested for causing the crash, emergency personnel said. Photo courtesy London Fire Brigade/Twitter

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- A collision between two buses in London killed one person and injured more than a dozen others late Thursday, authorities said.

The buses collided in Orpington, about 10 miles southeast of central London, the London Fire Brigade said.

Police said the driver of a car caused the buses to collide. He was arrested on suspicion of causing death by driving dangerously.

The unidentified male driver, police said, crashed into two single-decker buses. Emergency officials said 10 ambulance crews were sent to the scene.

Fifteen people were injured in the crash. The identity of the dead victim was not immediately announced.

"Despite the best efforts of our medics, a person sadly died at the scene," London Ambulance Service spokesman said.

The London Fire Brigade said it helped rescue several "casualties" from the buses, assistant commissioner Graham Ellis said. The crash closed multiple roads in the area.