Video shows arrest, breakout attempt involving son of 'El Chapo'

Oct. 31 (UPI) -- The Mexican government has released a video that shows the failed raid this month involving the son of notorious drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman.

The video includes the arrest of 28-year-old Ovidio Guzman Lopez on Oct. 17, which occurred after Mexican police found him at a house during a routine patrol.

Guzman Lopez is seen in the video on one knee, against a wall in police custody. Moments later, facing armed resistance from the Sinaloa cartel, officers ordered him to call off the breakout attempt. Guzman Lopez is seen in the footage on the phone with his brother, Archivaldo Ivan Guzman Salazar, pleading with him to stop the violent attack.

Mexican forces were ultimately forced to let Guzman Lopez go, to escape the ferocious gun battle. Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said the move was "the right thing to do." Eight people died during the raid.

Mexican defense chief Luis Crescencio Sandoval said the son of "El Chapo" is one the main traffickers of methamphetamines and fentanyl.

"El Chapo" was sentenced to life in prison plus 30 years in July after he was convicted on charges of conspiring to commit murder, drug trafficking and money laundering.