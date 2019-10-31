Body of missing British woman found in Gulf of Thailand

Oct. 31 (UPI) -- A 21-year-old British woman who had been missing in Cambodia for a week was found dead at sea in the Gulf of Thailand, more than 30 miles northwest of Koh Rong island.

Amelia Bambridge, of Worthing, Britain, had been backpacking alone and was last seen at a party on Police Beach on Koh Rong in the early hours of Oct. 24. She failed to check in to the hostel where she was staying and her bag was found on a rock near the shore.

Fearing that she may have drowned, more than 150 people searched the sea and land while more than 20 people were questioned. A search team found Bambridge's body floating in the Gulf of Thailand after being alerted to it by a fisherman, authorities confirmed Thursday.

Cambodia Navy Lt. Gen. Tea Sokha said Bambridge's body was confirmed based on a tattoo and the clothes she was last seen in. Bambridge's sister, Sharon Schultes, said on social media the family was informed of the discovery.

"I have had the most horrific confirmation that my sister Amelia Bambridge was found and she is no longer with us," Schultes said on Facebook. "It breaks my heart to let all my close family and friends know the horrendous outcome that we didn't want. Now we have to get our Amelia back home to England so we can lay her beautiful soul to rest and to remember the wonderful life she lived."

British Parliament member Tim Loughton, who represents Worthing, shared his condolences on Twitter.

"Devastated to hear the terribly sad news about Amelia Bambridge this morning," Loughton said. "The thoughts and prayers of everyone in Worthing are with her family and friends."