Oct. 30 (UPI) -- The Russian military is actively preparing and testing ballistic missiles in an effort to modernize its weapons arsenal -- including one that was fired for the first time Wednesday.

The Defense Ministry test-fired a Bulava missile from the nuclear-powered Knyaz Vladimir submarine during trials in the White Sea, officials said.

Moscow said the sub, named for 10th century Russian prince Vladimir the Great, was submerged when it successfully launched the missile and its dummy warhead near the Kamchatk Penninsula in eastern Russia.

The submarine, which can carry 16 Bulava missiles and torpedoes, will be delivered to the Russian Navy at the end of December and be part of Moscow's Northern Fleet, Vice Admiral Alexander Moiseyev said.

The Moscow Times reported Wednesday Russia is also planning at least five tests next year for its new liquid-fueled Sarmat, or Satan-2, nuclear missile -- which is equipped with multiple hypersonic warheads to evade defense systems.

Military officials said the Satan-2 -- which has been described as the largest missile in history -- could enter service in 2021.