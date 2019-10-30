Fire erupts at Japan's Shuri Castle

The cause of the fire that broke out at Shuri Castle in Naha, Japan, is still unknown and there is no report of injury. Photo by Hitoshi Maeshiro/EPA-EFE

A fire started at Shuri Castle in Naha, a castle in Okinawa listed as a World Heritage site, destroying major buildings of the castle complex on Thursday. Photo by Hitoshi Maeshiro/EPA-EFE

Oct. 30 (UPI) -- The main building of Shuri Castle, a UNESCO World Heritage site in Okinawa, Japan, has burned down in a predawn fire, authorities said.

Local police said the main hall and a nearby building have been destroyed, and a third building is still burning, Japan's national broadcaster NHK reported.

The Naha city fire department said it received a call that the castle had ignited at around 2:40 a.m., Thursday, and rushed to the scene and as of 9 a.m. were still battling the blaze.

There have been no reports of injury or death and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Nearby residents are being evacuated, a police spokesperson said.

Mikiko Shiroma, the mayor of the Okinawa capital of Naha, told reporters she was saddened by the castle's destruction.

The castle, the largest in Okinawa and a symbol of the island's culture, was built around 500 years ago and was where the kings of the Ryukyu Dnystansty reigned for more than 400 years.

It was designated a National Treasure in 1933 but was burnt down during the Second World War. It was rebuilt in 1992.