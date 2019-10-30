China marks the 70th anniversary of its founding this year. The anniversary is being observed in North Korea in a photo exhibit, according to Chinese state media. File Photo by Tom Walker/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 30 (UPI) -- A photo exhibit that showcases China's recent history of economic development is being "well received" in Pyongyang, according to Chinese state media.

Xinhua reported Wednesday the exhibit opened Tuesday at People's Palace of Culture in the North Korean capital to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China. The exhibit will be open until Thursday.

More than 150 photographs that give North Koreans a rare glimpse into China's development are on display and are divided into three themes: the "rise of the Chinese people," "the spring breeze of reform and opening up" and "entering a new age with strength," according to Xinhua.

The photographs illustrate China's "socialist market economy" and its successes, Chinese state media said.

Private capitalists and entrepreneurs coexist with public and collective enterprise in China. Beijing has invited Kim Jong Un to sites of industry to encourage North Korean economic reform.

Shin Chol Nam, a North Korean official identified as the director of Pyongyang's Korean Socialist Movement Research Institute, told Xinhua the exhibit helped him see the "great achievements of the Chinese people for the past 70 years."

Shin reportedly said he was "particularly interested in China's outstanding achievements in science, technology and economics."

China and North Korea have stressed closer ties at the highest levels in 2019. There is evidence North Korea could be more interested in strengthening the cult of the ruling Kim family, however.

South Korean news agency Yonhap reported Wednesday the bulletin board outside the North Korean Embassy in Beijing has removed photos of Kim Jong Un meeting with world leaders, including U.S. President Donald Trump and China's Xi Jinping.

North Korea has replaced the images with photos of Kim Jong Un, father Kim Jong Il and North Korea founder Kim Il Sung.

The photos date from 2017, 1985, and 1982, respectively. Each photo features North Korean leaders inspecting construction sites, according to Yonhap.