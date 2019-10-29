Report faults London Fire Brigade for deadly 2017 high rise blaze

The 24-story Grenfell Tower is seen June 16, 2017, after a devastating fire killed 72 people in London, Great Britain. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 29 (UPI) -- A public inquiry into London's deadly Grenfell Tower fire that killed 72 people two years ago blamed the London Fire Brigade for "systemic" failures that led to the accident.

The 1,000-page report accuses the brigade of "serious shortcomings" and commissioner Dany Cotton of "remarkable insensitivity," for later saying she would not have handled anything differently.

The report, led by retired High Court Judge Martin Moore-Bick, said firefighters knew of the fire risk in high rises but failed to prepare and plan for the fire that engulfed the Grenfell Tower. It said extended-duration breathing kits were deployed too slowly by firefighters and the brigade did not call for an evacuation of the building until it was too late.

"I have little doubt that fewer people would have died if the order to evacuate had been given by 2 a.m.," Moore-Bick said.

The report said aluminum composites panels and the"melting and dripping of burning polyethylene" fed the fire. It added that 2016 renovations to the tower violated safety rules.

The London Fire Brigade said it had no comment until the report's formal release.

"The Grenfell Tower inquiry's findings are not being published until Wednesday morning and it would be inappropriate for us to comment on them until then," the brigade tweeted Tuesday.

The June 14, 2017, fire quickly spread through the 24-story, 120-unit apartment building. It took firefighters more than a day to get the flames under control.