North Korea sanctions not the solution, China says

Oct. 28 (UPI) -- China's foreign ministry said the United States and North Korea need to continue dialogue in a statement supporting Pyongyang's opposition to economic sanctions.

Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said Monday at a regular press briefing the Chinese government is "closely monitoring the current situation on the Korean Peninsula," Global Times reported.

Geng also said the "Korean Peninsula problem" can only be solved through dialogue while the two sides find "effective ways" to overcome the issues. Pressure and sanctions cannot solve the problem, he added.

Geng's statements come a day after high-ranking North Korean diplomat Kim Yong Chol condemned the United States' support of sanctions. In his statement on Sunday, Kim said the United States is "compelling other countries" to comply with U.N. sanctions, while "calling on each country to pass anti-Pyongyang resolutions at the U.N. General Assembly."

Kim's statement included a reminder to the United States North Korea is waiting for a decision by a "year-end deadline," South Korean paper Hankuk Ilbo reported Monday.

The North Korean politician said there is "a limit" to the friendly relationship between leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump.

Kim Yong Chol, who was identified as chairman of North Korea's Asia-Pacific Peace Committee, said the United States had been "misled by [North Korea's] patience and generosity."

Washington's policy of "final, fully verified denuclearization" and other methods are "wicked" and are ways to "crush" North Korea to death, he said in the statement published Sunday.

North Korea has stressed "economic self-reliance" while under international pressure to give up its nuclear weapons.

Economic development has taken place under Kim Jong Un's guidance and inspections, but the North Korean leader may not be happy with some of the results.

Pyongyang's state news agency KCNA reported Sunday Kim Jong Un complained about new construction at the Myohyangsan medical equipment factory, and asked his subordinates rhetorically whether "he had to take care of everything."

Kim previously complained about the factory during a visit in 2018.