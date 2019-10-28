North Korea is increasingly turning its attention to developing new technologies. File Photo by Andrew Wong/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 28 (UPI) -- North Korea's Control Machine Research Institute has developed a six-degrees-of-freedom robot, according to a Pyongyang propaganda service.

Arirang Meari said Monday the state-controlled research center has "self-developed" an industrial 6DoF robot that can be put to use in North Korean manufacturing plants and factories.

The robotic arm can be used to enable automation for "difficult and repetitive tasks" such as "painting and welding," thereby "reducing the heavy physical burden on workers," North Korea propaganda said.

Arirang Meari also said 6DoF robots require integrating know-how from different sectors including mechanical engineering, computer technology and artificial intelligence. Robotics is only being pursued in a few countries, North Korea said.

The propaganda service added North Korean scientists were able to develop the robot through the use of 4D design technology.

North Korea is highlighting robotics at a time when artificial intelligence in robotics is quickly becoming a priority in South Korea.

President Moon Jae-in made a surprise visit to a conference on technology at the COEX exhibition center in Seoul on Monday, News 1 reported.

RELATED Robotic future is on display in South Korea

Naver, South Korea's largest search engine, was hosting the conference, according to the report.

Moon surprised tech executives with his unannounced visit. During the conference Moon said South Korea is living at the "height of the AI era," while referring to a case of an elderly person who made an emergency call in May using AI technology and was rescued by a crew.

Local paper Segye Ilbo reported Moon told developers at the conference the government will "provide a space" for their creations, in order to realize their "endless imaginations."

Moon said that by having scientists, engineers, creative and students work together, South Korea could become the "fastest developer of AI in the world," according to the report.