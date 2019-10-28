Trending Stories

Two dead, at least 14 injured in Texas homecoming party shooting
Rep. Katie Hill announces resignation amid ethics probe
California Gov. Gavin Newsom issues state of emergency in face of wildfires
Samsung 'SpaceSelfie' satellite crash-lands in Michigan couple's yard
Three suspects released on bail in deaths of 39 migrants in Britain
Latest News

Halsey, Evan Peters wear Halloween costumes in first Instagram photo together
EU pushes back Britain's withdrawal date 3 months
John Cena plays Fish Slap with Jimmy Fallon on 'Tonight Show'
Packers' Aaron Rodgers throws one of the best passes of season
More blackouts planned as major wildfire torches Northern California
 
