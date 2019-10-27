Three suspects released on bail in deaths of 39 migrants in Britain

The driver of a truck found in Britain with 39 dead migrants was charged with manslaughter while three other suspects were released on bail. Photo by Vickie Flores/EPA

Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Three people arrested in connection with the deaths of 39 people found in a truck container in Britain were released on bail Sunday.

Essex Police said Thomas Maher and his wife, Joanna Maher, both 38, were arrested on Friday along with a 46-year-old man from Northern Ireland and questioned on suspicion of manslaughter and conspiracy to traffic people.

The couple was released on bail until Nov. 11, while the man from Northern Ireland was released until Nov. 13.

On Saturday, the 25-year-old truck driver identified as Maurice Robinson was charged with 39 counts of manslaughter in connection to the discovery.

Essex police originally that all 39 people found in the truck were Chinese nationals, but authorities have also been in contact with Vietnam where some worry their family members may be among those found dead.

Authorities are working to determine whether the container found on Thursday was part of a convoy at least three trucks carrying migrants from Vietnam to Britain.

Father Anthony Dang Huu Nam from Vietnam's Nghe An province said he was aware of more than 100 people making the trip.

"A few families confirmed the deaths of their relatives who are the victims of this tragic journey," he said.